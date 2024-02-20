Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991,687 shares during the period. Valley National Bancorp makes up 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.03% of Valley National Bancorp worth $131,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 1,252,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,581. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

