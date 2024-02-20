G999 (G999) Price Up 13.2% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,361.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001809 BTC.

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

