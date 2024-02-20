GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

