Garmin (GRMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Garmin Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32.
In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
