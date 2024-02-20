General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. 1,082,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,742. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

