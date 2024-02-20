Generation Bio (GBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GBIO. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.