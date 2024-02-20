Generation Bio (GBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
