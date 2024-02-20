Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

