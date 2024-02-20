Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 14,022 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Progressive worth $69,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 148,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 355,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,546 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.23. 1,392,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

