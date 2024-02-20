Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 4,709 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $46,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $442.78. The company had a trading volume of 776,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,704. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

