Giverny Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of ROP traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $543.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

