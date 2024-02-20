Giverny Capital Inc. Has $30.03 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,069 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 1.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.43% of Ciena worth $30,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Down 2.6 %

CIEN traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 978,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,679. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

