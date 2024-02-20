Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.48. 76,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,851. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.83.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

