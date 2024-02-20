Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. MasterBrand accounts for about 0.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.72% of MasterBrand worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in MasterBrand by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MasterBrand by 624.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in MasterBrand by 552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 491,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 416,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.2 %

MBC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 423,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,894. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

