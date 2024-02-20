Glenview Trust co Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $369.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.44. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

