Glenview Trust co Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,842,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

