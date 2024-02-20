Glenview Trust co Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GIS opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

