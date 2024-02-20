Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

