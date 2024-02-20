Glenview Trust co Invests $763,000 in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.47% of VanEck Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTH opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.71. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $152.26 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $2.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

