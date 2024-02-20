Glenview Trust co Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock worth $17,746,417. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

