Glenview Trust co Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $583.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

