Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. 555,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

