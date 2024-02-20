Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QRMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

