Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
