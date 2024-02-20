GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $1.39 on Friday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 94.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

