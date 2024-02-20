Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.99% of Graphic Packaging worth $271,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 2,162,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

