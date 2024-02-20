Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 10,149 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 12,825.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 122.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 42.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

BRBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,145. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

