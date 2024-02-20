Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $223,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,165.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

