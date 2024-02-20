Guardian Capital LP Acquires 18,465 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 195,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

