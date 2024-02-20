Guardian Capital LP Acquires 96,467 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.34% of Restaurant Brands International worth $70,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,874 shares of company stock worth $2,577,347. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 705,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

