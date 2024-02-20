Guardian Capital LP Buys 321,214 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,214 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Rogers Communications worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 137,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,005. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

