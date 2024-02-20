Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $182.27.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

