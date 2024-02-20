Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 744,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,075,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 1,683,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,688. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

