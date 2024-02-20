Guardian Capital LP Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,416. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $545.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.