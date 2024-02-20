Guardian Capital LP Has $51.64 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939,915 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for about 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $51,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 242,872 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CLS stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

