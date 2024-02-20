Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245,394 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.99. 499,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,418. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

