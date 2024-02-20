Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890,595 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

