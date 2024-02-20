Guardian Capital LP Sells 11,209 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

