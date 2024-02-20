Guardian Capital LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 182,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,893. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

