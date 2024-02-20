Guardian Capital LP Sells 6,534 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 3.3 %

MA stock traded down $15.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,752. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $474.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $424.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.