GWA Group Limited (GWA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 4th

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

GWA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57.

Get GWA Group alerts:

GWA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.