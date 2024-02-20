Hardide (LON:HDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.96 ($0.08), with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Hardide Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.18.

About Hardide

Hardide plc engages in the manufacture and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

Featured Stories

