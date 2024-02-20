HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $29.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 786,034 shares of company stock worth $18,249,806 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.30.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.