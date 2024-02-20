HC Wainwright Raises ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $9.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,540 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.