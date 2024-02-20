H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

