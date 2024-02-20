H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HEES. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 55.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 105,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

