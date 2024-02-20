Head-To-Head Contrast: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sangoma Technologies and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sabre 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.05%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.92% -2.77% -1.70% Sabre -18.15% N/A -4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.37 -$29.03 million ($0.91) -4.33 Sabre $2.91 billion 0.36 -$527.61 million ($1.58) -1.73

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

