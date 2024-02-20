Head to Head Review: Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Complete Solaria and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.12 $1.02 billion $0.47 20.45

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.8% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Complete Solaria and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. ASE Technology has a consensus price target of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20% ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63%

Summary

ASE Technology beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

