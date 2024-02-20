Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 970,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,155.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

TFC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. 7,089,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,410. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

