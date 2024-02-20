Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 463,507 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,122,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,431,000 after purchasing an additional 514,765 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. 7,839,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,865,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

